Beer Truck Crashes Into College View Neighborhood Restaurant
LINCOLN–(KFOR and KOLN Sept. 9)–Traffic was blocked in both directions on 48th Street in the College View area of southeast Lincoln, after a Coors Light truck lost control and crashed into a nearby restaurant.
KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, is reporting the crash happened at 48th and Lowell, where the beer truck lost control and crashed into a Taco Inn restaurant on the west side. There was a vehicle that was badly damaged in the street.
No word yet on the extent of any injuries, but initial reports indicated several people were taken to the hospital. A Taco Inn employee told 10/11 Now there were no customers inside when the crash took place.