(KFOR NEWS May 20,1019) Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, released the following statement after United States beef gained full access to Japanese markets:

“Beef. It’s what’s for dinner in Japan,” said Sasse. “This is great news for Nebraska. Our beef is second to none and our cattlemen are going to make a ton of money when more Japanese consumers realize what a great Nebraska steak tastes like.”

READ MORE: Newly elected mayor sworn in Monday