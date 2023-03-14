Because he wasn’t happy

I have many questions as to why Mick Mars didn’t join his band mates in Motley Crue for the latest tour. Motley Crue, being my favorite band, and Def Lep are currently on a world tour. Mick decided to stay home. John 5 was slated to replace Mick on tour. Mick has not left the band, just the touring part of it. When I heard the original reason he stepped down I believed it to be true. Maybe it was part of it, but not the full story. Let’s see.

More from Guitar.com