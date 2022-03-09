Because coffee helps

I love coffee!!! I’m not alone in the love for the bean. Coffee brings a lot of joy to people, but it may now help you live longer! Hell yeah.
The website EatThis.com spoke to several expert dietitians about coffee habits that can help you live a longer life. Dietitians suggest drinking your coffee black, going easy on sweeteners, adding protein or mushroom powder to your drink, and skipping drinking out of disposable to-go cups. Don’t drink from disposable cups? Disposable cups, experts says that you could “…end up ingesting micro-plastics, which is a factor that, over time, may have a harmful effect on your hormone balance and overall health.” That seems strange but ok.
Read more from eatthis.com