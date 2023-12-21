Beatrice Man In Custody Related to Deadly October Crash Outside of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 21)–The man suspected of causing a deadly crash October 28 in southwest Lancaster County is now in jail on suspicion of manslaughter and DUI, causing serious bodily injury.

Investigators say 39-year-old David Warren of Beatrice was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on Wednesday. The crash happened just north of SW 14th and Highway 33 and involved several vehicles. The crash report says Warren’s vehicle hit the end of a northbound semi-trailer, spun into the southbound lane and hit a Toyota Tundra, driven by 53-year-old Bradley Kriefels of Crete, who died at the scene. His wife, 53-year-old Lori Kriefels, was a passenger and suffered injuries that required surgery.

Bradley Kriefels had worked for the Nebraska Department of Corrections nearly 30 years. An arrest affidavit said a blood test showed Warren’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. Warren’s license had also been revoked at the time, with two previous DUI convictions.