Beatrice Man Cited for DUI Following Wednesday Crash

CORTLAND—(KFOR Feb. 8)—A 23-year-old Beatrice man is in jail, after his vehicle collided with another vehicle along Highway 77 south of Cortland late Wednesday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper saw a SUV going at a high-rate of speed southbound on 77 through Cortland. About a mile south of town, the SUV tried to make a U-turn and as it got into the northbound lanes, it hit a car that was turning north out of a private driveway. Both drivers were taken to a Lincoln hospital and treated and released for minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Michael Flowers, was arrested for 2nd offense DUI, willful reckless driving, driving under revocation, flight to avoid arrest, open alcohol container and several traffic violations. The SUV Flowers was driving apparently had been driving recklessly north of Cortland, according to a report from Lincoln’s 911 center to the State Patrol.