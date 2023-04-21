Beartooth drops new single, “Sunshine!”

Beartooth has premiered a new single called “Sunshine!”

“‘Sunshine!’ is about a lot of things, the most obvious being seasonal depression,” says frontman Caleb Shomo. “It’s always been prevalent in my life but as I grow older, it gets more intense.”

“This song is also about moving on from the dark place I was in during 2020-2021,” he continues. “At the end of the day, life should be enjoyed and a Beartooth song doesn’t always have to be miserable.”

You can listen to “Sunshine!” now via digital outlets.

“Sunshine!” follows Beartooth’s 2022 single “Riptide.” The band’s most recent album is 2021’s Below.

Beartooth will launch a U.S. tour with Trivium in May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.