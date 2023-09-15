Beartooth collaborates with HARDY on new song, “The Better Me”

Beartooth has released a new song called “The Better Me” in collaboration with country-rock crossover artist HARDY.

In a statement describing the message of “The Better Me,” frontman Caleb Shomo says, “There are times where we feel like there is a way better version of ourselves somewhere deep inside that we need to find and bring back to the forefront of our lives.”

“This song is about going through the things that brought me to that conclusion,” Shomo adds. “Simply put, I made a choice to be a better me.”

You can listen to “The Better Me” now via digital outlets, and you can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

“The Better Me” will appear on Beartooth’s upcoming album The Surface, due out October 13. The Surface also includes the songs “Riptide,” “Doubt Me,” “Sunshine!” and “Might Love Myself.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.