Beartooth announces new album, ﻿’The Surface’

Beartooth has announced a new album called The Surface.

The fifth studio effort from Caleb Shomo and company arrives on October 13. On the record, Shomo moves beyond the recurring themes of past Beartooth records — which includes “depression and self-loathing” — into a more optimistic and positive tone.

“This album is the story of my beginnings in the new world I’ve created for myself,” Shomo explains. “One focused on health, self love, positivity, understanding, hard work, and most of all second chances. At the end of the day, life is short for all of us. We can’t escape the end, so why not make friends with it and live in a world focused on living a personally fulfilling life.”

You can hear that in the new single “Might Love Myself,” which is available now via digital outlets and is now streaming alongside a video on YouTube.

The Surface, the follow-up to 2021’s Below, also includes the previously released singles “Sunshine!” and “Riptide.” Additionally, you’ll find a collaboration with country rock artist HARDY called “The Better Me.” Here’s the track list:

“The Surface”

“Riptide”

“Doubt Me”

“The Better Me” feat. HARDY

“Might Love Myself”

“Sunshine!”

“What’s Killing You”

“Look The Other Way”

“What Are You Waiting For”

“My New Reality”

“I Was Alive”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.