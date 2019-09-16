BBB Warns Against Social Security Scam

(KFOR NEWS September 16, 2019) Had an increase in scammers calling you this week? You are not alone.
Federal investigators say that they’ve received more complaints about a new social security phone scam than any other scam before. In this latest round of scamming, someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration says that your social security number’s been compromised, hoping you’ll spill your name and number to them so they can crack into your banking info and steal your money. The Better Business Bureau wants to remind you that government agencies NEVER call you unsolicited and that you should NEVER give out any identifying details over the phone. The agency also wants to remind you that you can’t trust your caller ID since the scammers can use spoof numbers to trick you into answering. Call your phone service provider and see if they offer any type of scam/fraud blocking.
