BBB Recognizes October As National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
(KFOR NEWS October 14, 2020) According to a recent study conducted by cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike, current threat activity throughout its customers’ networks has shown more intrusion attempts within the first half of 2020 than in all of 2019. CrowdStrike believes that the biggest cause for the dramatic increase in threat activity is the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced many people to change their routines, whether they’re working from home or spending more time on their smartphones and tablets.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scam Tracker also shows online purchases and phishing reports have increased by 58% this year.
“The cybersecurity threat is constant as fraudsters use fake websites, phishing emails, text messages and social media to target their victims,” stated BBB President Jim Hegarty. “Bad guys are out there, watching and waiting for an opportunity to strike. They are gathering information about your organization and users, devising the perfect plan to infiltrate your business. So, it is vital to be careful where you click, and that you have the latest virus protection on your devices. While there is no way to completely guard against online threats, there are ways to decrease your exposure.”
Education is your best defense. The impact cybercrime has on companies is a very real one. The cleanup and sustained damage after a security breach can be expensive, not to mention the loss of sensitive data and customer trust. But these things do not have to happen if you “Do YourPart. #BeCyberSmart.”
READ MORE: HUD Awards Lincoln $3.4 Million Home Health And Safety Grant