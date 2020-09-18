BBB Offers Donation Advice
(KFOR NEWS September 18, 2020) As wildfires continue to spread on the west coast of the U.S. and unprecedented rainfall impacts many southern states, millions of residents are affected. To assist those seeking to provide help to either the impacted families, firefighters/rescuers or both, here are some suggestions from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa.
The following organizations are BBB Accredited Charities (i.e., meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability) and currently have website homepages that announce they are collecting funds to assist those impacted:
Americares
American Red Cross
Direct Relief
GlobalGiving
Salvation Army
BBB “wise giving” tips:
- Be cautious when giving online. Be cautious about online giving, especially in response to spam messages, emails, and social media pages that claim to link to a relief organization. If you want to give to a charity involved in relief efforts, go directly to the charity’s website.
- Rely on expert opinion when it comes to evaluating a charity. Be cautious when relying on third-party recommendations such as bloggers or other websites, as they may not have fully researched the relief organizations they list. The public can go to give.org to research charities and relief organizations and verify that they are accredited by BBB meeting 20 Standards for Charity Accountability.
- Be wary of claims that 100 percent of donations will assist relief victims. Despite what an organization might claim, charities have fundraising and administrative costs. Even a credit card donation will involve, at a minimum, a processing fee. If a charity claims 100 percent of collected funds will be assisting fire victims, the truth is that the organization is still probably incurring fundraising and administrative expenses. It may use some of its other funds to pay these costs, but the expenses will still be incurred.
- Find out if the charity has an on-the-ground presence in the impacted areas. Unless the charity already has staff in the affected areas, it may be difficult to bring in new aid workers to provide assistance quickly. See if the charity’s website clearly describes what the charity can do to address immediate needs.
- Find out if the charity is providing direct aid or raising money for other groups. Some charities may be raising money to pass along to relief organizations. If so, you may want to consider “avoiding the middleman” and giving directly to those that have a presence in the region. Or, at a minimum, check out the ultimate recipients of these donations to see whether they are equipped to provide aid effectively.
- Gifts of clothing, food or other in-kind donations. In-kind drives for food and clothing, while well intentioned, may not necessarily be the quickest way to help those in need – unless the organization has the staff and infrastructure to distribute such aid properly. Ask the charity about its transportation and distribution plans. Be wary of those who are not experienced in disaster relief assistance.
- A word on crowdfunding sites. Crowdfunding is a method of raising money from a large group of people, typically via the Internet. If you’re thinking about donating to a relief appeal on a crowdfunding site, make sure to ask questions. If the organizer is not responsive or not willing to offer a lot of detail, that is a red flag. BBB Wise Giving Alliance notes that crowdfunding websites call for varying degrees of information in order for appeals to be set up, and may take fundraising pages down when questions are raised that can’t be substantiated. However, those requirements alone won’t prevent all fraud. If you decide to contribute via crowdfunding, it is probably best to give to people who you personally know that have posted requests for assistance. Crowdfunding website campaigns can do a lot of good, and raise a lot of money, but make sure you do your homework before contributing.
For many communities, recovery will be a long-term activity that can take many months or years to accomplish, depending on the extent of the damage. BBB President Jim Hegarty advises, “Recovery efforts may not begin immediately, and those concerned about helping communities bounce back will have many opportunities to help. If you encounter any scams, make sure to report them to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker to help warn others.”
READ MORE: Two More Corona Virus Deaths In Lincoln