104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Basketball Court Mural Project Begins September 6

September 3, 2022 10:06AM CDT
Share

(KFOR Lincoln September 3, 2022) Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Public Art Lincoln Thursday announced that two basketball courts in Antelope Park will serve as the site of a giant mural beginning in September. The courts, located near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street, will be closed from September 6 through 20 for resurfacing and painting by the nonprofit organization, Project Backboard. The courts are expected to be open for play September 21.

The mural design is a reproduction of a painting by African American artist Felrath Hines, entitled “Red Sea” created in 1985. The original painting is in the permanent collection of the Sheldon Art Museum. Hines (1913-1993) was a prolific expressionist and later geometric abstract painter based in New York and Washington, DC.

The mural project is funded by private donations raised by Public Art Lincoln, a fund of the Lincoln Community Foundation. Public Art Lincoln will host an opening recognition event at 5 p.m., September 27. The event will feature remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and a game with athletes from the Cornhusker Shooting Stars, Capital City Chameleons, and Lincoln Sharks Special Olympics teams. Refreshments will be served.

Project Backboard is a nonprofit organization that renovates public basketball courts, installs site specific art, and makes art accessible. Project Backboard goals are to strengthen the community, encourage multi-generational play, and inspire an appreciation for art. For more information visit projectbackboard.org.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/publicart.

Blaze Events