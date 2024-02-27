Basket BIllions Club!

Green Day is celebrating another milestone.

In the same month that “Dookie” celebrated its 30th anniversary, the album’s biggest song also reached a massive accomplishment.

Basket Case has surpassed over one billion streams and has been added to Spotify’s Billions Club playlist this week.

In a recent interview, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong admitted that his initial lyrics for Basket Case were written while he was “on crystal meth.”

He later returned to the song and gave it a complete overhaul, and he says it ultimately ended up being “the best decision I’d ever made, probably, as a songwriter.”