Barstool Open RETURNS!

Last year, I finally got to PLAY the Barstool Open and it was one of the last IRL events we got to attend together.
I am so excited that this benefit for United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska is BACK this year, and arguably, better than ever! This year, the event falls in April which (fingers crossed) means nice weather!
You’ve still got time to sign up your team of 4 and select your course here. You can even pick your favorite bar to start from; but I recommend trying to END at your favorite bar, so that you don’t feel pressured to leave and complete the rest of the holes. Last year, I ended up at McKinney’s and a few Guinness Bombs later, I was certainly feeling no pain.
The best part…. you’ll get home SAFE with a free ride from the law offices of Regan, Melton and Delaney.
DON’T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to benefit a local organization and see one of your favorite bands play LIVE (more on that soon).