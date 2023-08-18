Baroness shares new ﻿Stone﻿ track, “Shine”

Baroness has shared a new song called “Shine,” a track off their upcoming album, Stone.

“Shine” is the third Stone cut to be released following “Last Word” and “Beneath the Rose.” You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Stone, the sixth Baroness album and the follow-up to 2019’s Gold & Grey, will be released September 15.

Baroness will launch a U.S. tour in support of Stone in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.