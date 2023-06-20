Baroness announces new album, ﻿’Stone’﻿; listen to single “Last Word” now

Baroness has announced a new album called Stone.

The sixth studio effort from the Georgia metallers arrives September 15. It’s the follow-up to 2019’s Gold & Grey, and it’s the first Baroness record to not be named after a color.

“An important through line in Baroness is we don’t like to repeat ourselves,” says frontman John Baizley. “It’s all about the willingness to take risks. When I was younger, the whole point of music was to be different, not to do the same thing, and not to listen to parents or play by the rules. That’s kind of goofy, but in practice, it works.”

“It’s really sort of terrifying to be at the sixth record in your career and think that you’ll have to keep up with your history rather than continually invent,” he continues. “So, we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. Stone is a lot more alive, more direct.”

You can listen to the first Stone single, “Last Word,” now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video is streaming now on YouTube.

Along with the album news, Baroness has announced a U.S. headlining tour, running from October 13 in Baltimore to December 1 in Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YourBaroness.com.

Here’s the Stone track list:

“Embers”

“Last Word”

“Beneath the Rose”

“Choir”

“The Dirge”

“Anodyne”

“Shine”

“Magnolia”

“Under the Wheel”

“Bloom”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.