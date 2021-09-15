Barn Fire Early Wednesday Just Outside of Lincoln
BENNET–(KFOR Sept. 15)–Three area fire departments dealt with a barn fire around 6:45am Wednesday in the area of 162nd and Old Cheney, which is a couple of miles to the east of Lincoln’s city limits.
Crews from Southwest Rural, Bennet and Eagle fire departments could see flames as they were arriving at the scene, according to two-way radio reports. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says there was no one inside the barn at the time of the fire.
What caused the blaze is still under investigation. No other details were available.