Barker Says New Blink-182 Album Will Be Done Very Soon

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 23: (L-R) Musicians Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182 pose at a press party of announce the 2011 Honda Civic Tour featuring blink-182 and My Chemical Romance at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on May 23, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Travis Barker just dropped a big hint about when the new Blink-182 album will be done.

While he didn’t reveal the exact date, Barker tweeted “Album will be finished before we leave on tour”.

That tour is set to begin on Thursday, May 4th in St. Paul, Minnesota – so the band has just a couple days to finish recording.

It will be Blink’s first tour and album since reuniting the original lineup with guitarist Tom DeLonge.

