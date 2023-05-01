Barker Says New Blink-182 Album Will Be Done Very Soon
May 1, 2023 10:23AM CDT
Travis Barker just dropped a big hint about when the new Blink-182 album will be done.
While he didn’t reveal the exact date, Barker tweeted “Album will be finished before we leave on tour”.
That tour is set to begin on Thursday, May 4th in St. Paul, Minnesota – so the band has just a couple days to finish recording.
It will be Blink’s first tour and album since reuniting the original lineup with guitarist Tom DeLonge.
