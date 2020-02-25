Ballot Set for Presidential Candidates on Nebraska’s May Primary
Secretary of State Bob Evnen has set the slate of presidential candidates who will appear on the ballot for the Nebraska May 12th primary.
The candidates are:
- Republican Party: Donald J. Trump, Bill Weld
- Democratic Party: Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren.
- Libertarian Party: Max Abramson, Daniel Behrman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen, Adam Kokesh.
Nebraska law provides that the Secretary of State place candidates on the primary ballot who have been reported by the national news media as presidential candidates.
