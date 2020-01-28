Bakers Candies Receives National Honor

(KFOR NEWS January 28, 2020) Greenwood, NE family-owned confection business, Bakers Candies, received an early Valentine as one of only 12 confectioners in the U.S. named to Peter’s Chocolate’s inaugural Award of Distinction, including a personal profile in its 2020 calendar.
Peter’s Chocolate (a Cargill brand) is internationally renowned as it invented milk chocolate in 1875 in Switzerland.
The calendar will be shared with thousands of candy makers nationally and featured on the Peter’s Choc. web site.
