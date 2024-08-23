Bad Wolves’ Doc Coyle covers Aerosmith with debut solo single

Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle had premiered his debut solo single, a cover of the Aerosmith song “Livin’ on the Edge.”

The track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video inspired by the ’90s film Falling Down. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

Bad Wolves’ most recent album is 2023’s Die About It. They’ll launch a U.S. tour with Pop Evil in November.

