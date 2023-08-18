Bad Wolves announce new album, ﻿﻿’Die About It’

Bad Wolves have announced a new album called Die About It.

The group’s fourth studio effort — and second with lead singer Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz following 2021’s Dear Monsters — will arrive November 3.

“We definitely challenged ourselves to experiment, but we maintained a heavier edge,” says drummer John Boecklin. “We spent a lot of time making sure these songs weren’t all the same, which was important to us. We tried to push the possibilities of what you can do with heavy music. This is as fresh of a start as you can get on your fourth album.”

Die About It includes the previously released song “Bad Friend.” A second track, titled “Legends Never Die,” is out now via digital outlets.

Bad Wolves will hit the road on the U.S. Psycho Thunder tour alongside Asking Alexandria and The Hu, beginning August 30 in San Antonio, Texas.

Here’s the Die About It track list:

“Intro”

“Bad Friend”

“Die About It”

“Savior”

“Hungry for Life”

“Legends Never Die”

“NDA”

“Move On”

“Masquerade”

“Say It Again”

“It’s You (2 Months)”

“Turn It Down”

“Set You on Fire”

