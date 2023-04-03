Bad Omens announce fall US tour dates

Bad Omens have announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed the Concrete Forever tour, begins September 1 in Houston, Texas, and will make stops throughout the country before concluding back in the Lone Star State on October 13 in Dallas.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BadOmensOfficial.com.

Bad Omens will be touring in support of their 2022 album, The Death of Peace and Mind, which features the #1 Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay hit “Just Pretend.”

You can also catch Bad Omens on the road this spring, including at the Bamboozle and Sonic Temple festivals.

