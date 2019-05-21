Bad@$$ Babes on the Blaze

Can we just talk about the feminine badassery that’s spinning on the Blaze right now?! YAS QUEENS. Rock those airwaves. You are guaranteed to hear all of these amazing women rocking on the Blaze throughout the week, and sometimes (!!!) we even get to see them live.

(Clockwise from left)

Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) – Right now, “Do Not Disturb” is gracing your 9 o’clock news airwaves, and I am living for it. Catch Lzzy and all of Halestorm at the Nebraska State Fair this Summer, August 31st. Dorothy (Dorothy) – Getting to meet this queen was for sure a highlight of my life this last year… Hopefully we’ll get the band back to the Bourbon sometime soon. Flyleaf – Lacey Sturm still rocks “Fully Alive” which you can hear on the Blaze regularly! Dollskin – Coming to the Bourbon THIS WEEKEND, these badasses are some of the sweetest in the land, according to Animal. And their hit “Mark My Words” video is on the concert page! Freakabout – You KNOW we love our Cortney Kirby of Freakabout. Lincoln’s own is killing it, check out “Queen of the Dust” video here. New Years Day – “Shut Up” might be my anthem right now. It’s like the Kill Bill of bass ass tracks. You can hear it on the Blaze every day!

Let’s go girls.