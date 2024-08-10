Back to School Traffic Safety Enforcement Project Begins August 12

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug 10) The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) today has announced that it will conduct its annual Back to School Traffic Safety Enforcement Project from Monday, August 12, through Friday, August 30. Funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office, the program assigns additional officers near schools throughout Lincoln to enhance traffic and pedestrian safety. Officers will watch for traffic violations such as speeding in school zones, driving past school bus stop arms, and noncompliance with seat belt laws.

Drivers are reminded to obey flashing yellow lights in school zones from 7 to 8 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. – typically the busiest times for children traveling to and from

schools. Fines for school zone violations can be up to $600.

LPD reminds residents:

• Watch for school zones and be especially attentive to flashing yellow lights during the times of the day when pedestrians are most active.

• Expect increased traffic in school zones.

• Slow down in and around school zones.

• Watch for pedestrian crossings and expect increased pedestrian activity.

• Watch for and always stop for school buses.