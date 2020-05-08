Back To School Protocol on New Website
(KFOR NEWS May 8, 2020) This has been Teacher Appreciation Week.
Nebraska Commissioner of Education, Matt Blomstedt, has announced back to school protocols and the website www.launchne.com which gives educators across the state a chance to have conversations about best practices and plans for returning to schools. The site provides tools, actions, opportunities, resources to support the complex planning, and preparation needed by Nebraska school systems as they work to restart schools and support students as they transition back to school buildings next school year.
The site includes information on
- Leadership and Planning
- Governance
- Operations
- Technology
- Conditions for Learning
- Continuity of Learning
- Professional learning and resources
