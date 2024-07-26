Axl Rose guests during final night of Billy Joel’s MSG residency

Welcome to the end of Billy Joel‘s Madison Square Garden residency, we’ve got Axl Rose.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman made a surprise appearance Thursday during the Piano Man’s final night of his monthly stand at the famed New York City arena, which lasted for 10 years and over 100 shows.

Rose joined Joel for a performance of Paul McCartney‘s James Bond theme “Live and Let Die,” which GN’R famously covered on their Use Your Illusion I album. They also sang a cover of AC/DC‘s “Highway to Hell” together, a callback to Rose’s brief tenure fronting the group in 2016 in place of Brian Johnson, who had to step away from the band due to health issues.

Additionally, Axl returned to the stage for the show’s closing performance of “You May Be Right.”

