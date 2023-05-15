Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows declares Spiritbox “future headliners”

Over the weekend, the inaugural Sick New World festival took place in Las Vegas, featuring System of a Down, Deftones, Korn and other staples of the 2000s rock scene. The lineup also included a bunch of newer bands on the undercard, and M. Shadows is here to provide some recommendations.

The Avenged Sevenfold frontman shared a video of him attending Sick New World as a fan while shouting out rising metal outfit Spiritbox, as well as the experimental duo 100 gecs.

“Saw one of my favorite groups [100 gecs] yesterday and it was glorious,” Shadows captioned the clip. “Also, [Spiritbox] is cool as f***. Both are future headliners.”

Spiritbox wrapped up their first-ever full U.S. headlining tour last week before playing Sick New World.

Avenged Sevenfold, meanwhile, is prepping a new album called Life Is But a Dream…, due out June 2.

