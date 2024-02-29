Avenged Sevenfold releases ﻿’Looking Inside﻿’ VR concert

Avenged Sevenfold has released a new virtual reality concert.

Dubbed Looking Inside, the show was created in collaboration with the app AmazeVR. The 26-minute set includes performances of songs including “Hail to the King” and “Nightmare,” as well as tracks off the new A7X album, Life Is But a Dream… .

“Being able to combine the best aspects of what a live show and technology offers is what excites us the most about our VR concert, and what we’ve created with the two is pretty compelling,” says frontman M. Shadows. “Lots of our fans already know the intricacies of our performances, but I think they’re going to be blown away when they can get closer than ever before.”

Looking Inside marks one of the first VR concerts available on the Apple Vision Pro. You can also watch it on Meta Quest devices.

For more info, visit AmazeVR.com.

You can also catch Avenged Sevenfold in person on their upcoming U.S. tour, kicking off March 6 in Buffalo, New York.