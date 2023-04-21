Avenged Sevenfold holding 360-degree “immersive album experience” for ‘Life Is but a Dream…’

Here’s your chance to hear Avenged Sevenfold‘s upcoming Life Is but a Dream… album early.

M. Shadows and company have announced a 360-degree “immersive album experience,” taking place May 11-14 at the AREA15 venue in Las Vegas. Attendees will get to hear all of Life Is but a Dream… in order, accompanied by “grand, immersive visuals.”

“Be the first to experience our new record, three weeks before its official release, as it’s meant to be heard — in its entirety from start to finish,” A7X says.

For more info, visit AREA15.com.

Life Is but a Dream…, the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s The Stage, officially arrives June 2. It includes the single “Nobody.”

