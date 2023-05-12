Avenged Sevenfold drops new ‘Life Is But a Dream…’ song, “We Love You”

Avenged Sevenfold has premiered a new song called “We Love You,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Life Is But a Dream…

“We Love You” is described as “an ode to decrying the rat race” and lands on the more experimental side of A7X’s sound, going in several different sonic and vocal directions throughout its six-minute runtime.

You can listen to “We Love You” now via digital outlets. It’s accompanied by a 360-degree virtual reality video, which is streaming now on YouTube.

“We Love You” is the second track to be released from Life Is But a Dream…, following lead single “Nobody.” The album, the follow-up to 2016’s The Stage, arrives in full on June 2.

Avenged Sevenfold will play a surprise show in Las Vegas Friday, followed by one-off shows in Los Angeles and New York City in June. They’ll launch a full U.S. tour in July.

