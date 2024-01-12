Avenged Sevenfold creates new map for ﻿’Fortnite’

Back in November, Avenged Sevenfold teased that they were doing something with the massively popular video game Fortnite. Now, we know exactly what that collaboration entails.

The “Bat Country” metallers have created a new in-game Fortnite map, which is based off the video for “We Love You,” a track off the band’s latest album, Life Is but a Dream… . You can play the map by searching “Avenged” from the Fortnite main page.

“This is the beginning of something very new and cool and we want to thank the Epic team for helping us navigate this process,” A7X says, referring to the Fortnite developer. “Jump in, have fun and get some kills.”

Avenged Sevenfold will launch a U.S. tour in support of Life Is but a Dream… in March.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.