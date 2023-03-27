Avenged Sevenfold announces North American tour dates

Avenged Sevenfold has announced a North American tour in support of the band’s upcoming album, Life Is But a Dream… .

The headlining outing will launch July 18 in Camden, New Jersey, and will come to a close August 7 in Vancouver. Alexisonfire will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 30, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of A7X’s Deathbats fan club will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, March 28, at 3 p.m. ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AvengedSevenfold.com.

As previously reported, Avenged Sevenfold will also be playing one-off shows in Los Angeles and New York City on June 9 and June 23, respectively.

Life Is But a Dream…, the follow-up to 2016’s The Stage, drops June 2. It includes the lead single “Nobody.”

