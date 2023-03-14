Avenged Sevenfold announces new album, ‘﻿Life Is But a Dream…’

Avenged Sevenfold has finally announced a new album.

The eighth studio effort from M. Shadows and company is titled Life Is But a Dream… and arrives June 2. You can listen to lead single “Nobody” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Life Is But a Dream… is the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s The Stage. Leading up the announcement, A7X claimed to be the victim of a deepfake hack, which a press release now confirms was part of the promotion for the record.

Avenged Sevenfold will be performing at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals in May, followed by just-announced headlining shows in Los Angeles and New York City on June 9 and June 23, respectively. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17.

Here’s the Life Is But a Dream… track list:

“Game Over”

“Mattel”

“Nobody”

“We Love You”

“Cosmic”

“Beautiful Morning”

“Easier”

“G”

“(O)rdinary”

“(D)eath”

“Life Is But a Dream…”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.