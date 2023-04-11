Avenged Sevenfold announces more ﻿’Life Is but a Dream…’﻿ tour dates

Avenged Sevenfold has announced more U.S. tour dates in support of Life Is but a Dream…, the band’s upcoming album.

The newly added shows run from September 16 in West Palm Beach, Florida, to October 15 in Fort Worth, Texas. Falling in Reverse will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week, including for members of A7X’s Deathbath NFT club.

Avenged Sevenfold previously announced a summer North American tour for July and August. Life Is but a Dream…, the follow-up to 2016’s The Stage, drops June 2.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AvengedSevenfold.com.

