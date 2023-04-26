Avatar premieres video for ‘﻿Dance Devil Dance’﻿ track “Chimp Mosh Pit”

Avatar has premiered the video for “Chimp Mosh Pit,” a track off the band’s new album, Dance Devil Dance.

“Choosing what songs to make videos out of from Dance Devil Dance was harder than ever, with some very strong candidates,” says vocalist Johannes Eckerström. “Having battle tested ‘Chimp Mosh Pit’ on stage over and over makes me feel we made a very good choice.”

“It’s a fun ride,” Eckerström adds of the clip. “I like how it leans into the good rock ‘n’ roll times we like to mix with the destructive energy of the metal stuff. It feels like we are the only band who could’ve made this video.”

You can watch the “Chimp Mosh Pit” video streaming now on YouTube.

Dance Devil Dance was released in February. It also includes the single “The Dirt I’m Buried In.”

Avatar will kick off a U.S. tour in support of Dance Devil Dance April 28 in Omaha, Nebraska.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

