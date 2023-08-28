Avatar celebrates first #1 radio single & inspires name of new fossil

It’s an exciting time for Avatar.

For one, the Swedish metallers have earned their first ever #1 radio single, hitting the top spot on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with the track “The Dirt I’m Buried In.”

Not only that, but Avatar’s inspired the name of a fossil discovered by paleontologist Dr. Ben Thuy of the Luxembourg National Museum of Natural History. The fossil, dubbed Ophiocoma avatar, is of a brittle star dating back 80 million years ago.

“If you told the 16 year old me that we would hit the top of the U.S. radio charts, I’d ask you what you’re smoking,” says vocalist Johannes Eckerström. “If you then would proceed to tell me that a fossil would be named after us, I’d ask you what you’re smoking, and if you could share.”

“Hitting the charts was never a priority, but now that we’re here, I’m grateful,” Eckerström continues. “It shows the reach of what we’re doing and it is baffling. The fossil shows something else. That to me is a sign of people truly making our music a part of their lives. It’s a true honor. A beautiful gift. All we can say is thank you. We fully intend to keep earning your participation, over and over again.”

“The Dirt We’re Buried In” appears on Avatar’s latest album Dance Devil Dance, which dropped in February.

