Autopsy: Murder Victim Died From Broken Neck
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 23)–The autopsy on a 76-year-old man killed at an apartment building near 10th and “E” Streets on Saturday night shows he suffered a broken neck.
Lincoln Police released the autopsy report on Tuesday morning, saying Luis Noguera didn’t die from gunshot wounds, as originally thought, based on witness accounts and the amount of facial trauma he suffered. He died by having his neck broken, as indicated by the autopsy.
Noguera and 52-year-old Timothy McPeak lived in the same building and had been arguing Saturday night, before things turned physical. KFOR News asked Officer Luke Bonkiewicz during Tuesday’s police media briefing if shots were fired and he said that remains under investigation. Bonkiewicz added that investigators are still processing evidence and doing reports.
McPeak remains in custody and could be facing charges of second-degree murder.