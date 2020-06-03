      Weather Alert

Authorities Looking For A Runaway From Saunders County

Jun 3, 2020 @ 1:35pm

Alexis Arehart (Courtesy Photo)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 3)–Saunders County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for your help in finding a teen-aged girl, who ran away from her home in Weston.

According to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Alexis Arehart is 13-years-old, about 5-8, 120 pounds with shoulder length gray, silver, red and green hair.  Saunders County deputies say Alexis was last seen at home in Weston around 11:30pm Tuesday.

Any information on the whereabouts of Alexis Arehart can be given to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000.

