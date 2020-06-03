Authorities Looking For A Runaway From Saunders County
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 3)–Saunders County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for your help in finding a teen-aged girl, who ran away from her home in Weston.
According to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Alexis Arehart is 13-years-old, about 5-8, 120 pounds with shoulder length gray, silver, red and green hair. Saunders County deputies say Alexis was last seen at home in Weston around 11:30pm Tuesday.
Any information on the whereabouts of Alexis Arehart can be given to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000.