Authorities Continue Investigating Two Separate Sunday Crashes Hours Apart From One Another
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 29)–A woman involved in a single motorcycle crash in southern Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon is in a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Nebraska State Patrol told KFOR News’ media partner, 10/11 Now, the woman’s motorcycle was northbound on Highway 77 at West Princeton Road around 2pm, when she drifted off the road, hit a hole in the ditch, flipped and came to rest next to a tree. NSP says the motorcycle then landed on the woman.
The woman was life-flighted to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition. No word yet on what led to the crash.
Then around 5:30pm Sunday, a semi truck rolled on Highway 77 just off of I-80 south of the Lincoln Airport. The driver suffered minor injuries and what led to the crash was still under investigation.