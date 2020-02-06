Australian Consul NE

(KFOR NEWS February 6, 2020) Governor Ricketts on Wednesday welcomed Australian Consul General David Bushby to Nebraska. Consul General Bushby represents the Australian Government on matters such as foreign policy, trade, and investment and is based in its Chicago consulate.
Gov. Ricketts and the Consul General discussed the common agricultural heritage and values shared by the people of Australia and Nebraska. The Governor and Consul General also discussed opportunities to collaborate in the field of agricultural technology development.
Australia is the 10th largest export destination for goods from Nebraska. In 2018, Nebraska exported $232 million to Australia. Nebraska’s largest exports to Australia include machinery and parts, pork and pork products, and vehicles.
