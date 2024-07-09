Auditor’s Report Finds Improper Payments Through DHHS Program

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 9)–Concerns have been raised by State Auditor Mike Foley’s office, after an audit they did found that millions of dollars were improperly paid out to child care providers through an aid program known as NFOCUS.

A news release from Foley’s office on Tuesday said providers exploited the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services by overbilling and receiving payments that DHHS should not have processed. Foley’s office stated that nearly $13 million in billings during a nine-month period between late 2023 and early 2024 may have been, if not outright fraudulent.

The report listed up to 13 instances of improper billing by DHHS.

Click the link for the full report.

Nebraska State Auditor Report on NFOCUS