ATV Crash Injures Five People Monday Night Near Bennet

BENNET–(KFOR/KOLN May 28)–Five people were involved in a ATV crash southeast of Lincoln on Monday night.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews from Bennet and Southeast Rural responded to a field near 120th and Pioneers. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, the crash happened when an ATV was driven into a gully.

Two people were checked out at the scene for their injuries, while three others were taken to a Lincoln hospital with non-life threatening injuries.