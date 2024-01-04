Attorney General Releases Priority Bills for Nebraska Lawmakers to Consider

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 4)–Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has laid out his legislative priorities for this 60-day session.

The first bill sponsored by Lincoln Senator Carolyn Bosn, will strengthen the ability of the Attorney General to protect Nebraskans who have been financially exploited.

It also allows assets of deceptive businesses to be frozen, permitting a better opportunity for restitution for victims.

“Deceptive businesses should not be able to spend money fraudulently taken from consumers, and this bill would help prevent that,” Senator Bosn said on Thursday.

Another bill would modify the Nebraska Hemp Farming Act that would not allow unknown chemicals like Delta 8 and related products.

The Attorney General’s office has launched a significant, statewide enforcement effort after investigation and finding that nearly 90% of the products tested by the office contained incorrect labeling and that these products often contained a variety of dangerous chemicals, some of which can lead to serious injury or even death. In addition, unknown chemicals, as well as known carcinogens used in the production of some products, have appeared in ingestible products that bear copycat packaging to branded foods and candies or are marketed in a manner attractive to children.

The third bill, Hilgers says, is critical legislation to combat child exploitation and human trafficking online. This bill continues the ongoing partnership between the Nebraska Legislature, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force by strengthening Nebraska statutes to protect potential victims of sex trafficking and sexual assault, particularly children.

It will allow protection beyond the geographic limits of Nebraska to affect internet content providers who distribute content in our state that exploits children and sex trafficking victims.

“Our office works tirelessly to protect vulnerable Nebraskans. The tools in these bills will help protect Nebraskans, including trafficking victims and children, from exploitation,” Hilgers said in reference to all three proposals.