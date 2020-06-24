Attorney General Peterson’s Statement Regarding Letter
The Attorney Generals of 17 states, including Nebraska, have signed a letter disagreeing with moves to defund police. Attorney General Doug Peterson said de-funding law enforcement in any manner would be the wrong approach, and would detract from meaningful dialogue over police reform. “The tragic murder of George Floyd has renewed a very important opportunity for public dialogue regarding race relations in communities across the country. In Nebraska, law enforcement continue to take proactive steps to advance this dialogue in the communities that they are duty-bound to protect and serve. I, like the vast majority of Nebraskans, support such constructive efforts and our men and women in uniform. ” Peterson said the protest after the Minneapolis death of George Floyd should serve as an opportunity to overcome division and heal communities under the rule of law.
Read the entire letter below.