Attorney General Hilgers Files Complaint Toward Nfluence for Selling Phony Husker Football Tickets

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–A group of unincorporated Nebraska creatives are facing a complaint filed by the Nebraska Attorney General’s office that accuses them of misleading consumers by selling fraudulent Husker football tickets.

According to a news release from Attorney General Mike Hilgers, the complaint filed in Lancaster County District Court on Thursday alleges Nfluence violated the Consumer Protection Act and the Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act toward Husker fans in Nebraska and other states. In June 2022, Nfluence advertised, offered for sale, and sold a product called “The Nebraska Game Day Experience,” which includes the chance to watch a University of Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in a luxury suite, in person, with former Husker football players. Part of the proceeds were advertised to benefit non-profits associated with former Nebraska football players.

Hilgers said in his complaint that consumers paid $1,000 to buy the game day package with other additional perks promised but didn’t receive what they were offered and no money went to charity. Instead, Hilgers says money was used for making “non-charitable purchases.” The complaint also alleges that Nfluence “abused the public’s trust and engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices.”

Part of the Attorney General’s responsibilities is to enforce the Consumer Protection Act and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, along with other state and federal laws affecting consumers in Nebraska.