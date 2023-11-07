Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Valley Company For Deceptive Business Practices

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–A lawsuit has been filed by Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers against the company that operates Premier Pools and Spas of Valley over alleged deceptive and unfair business practices toward Nebraska homeowners.

In a news release, the Attorney General’s Office says workers allegedly left homeowners with unfinished pits in their yards and without the refund or return of the significant sums paid to Premier. That includes several practices of a deceptive payment scheme, misleading marketing, unsafe neglect, refund refusal and using restrictive gag clauses in contracts by acting in retaliation towards consumers who complain.

The lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court alleges that Premier Pools has violated the Consumer Protection Act, the Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and the Consumer Review Fairness Act.