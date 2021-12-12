      Weather Alert

Attorney General Doug Peterson won’t seek third term

Dec 12, 2021 @ 1:26pm

LINCOLN, Neb. (Dec. 11, 2021 – AP) – Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson won’t seek a third term in office in 2022.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Peterson announced his plans in a note to family and friends that the newspaper obtained Saturday. Peterson is a Republican who served as assistant state attorney general before he was first elected in 2014. He ran unopposed in 2018.

Peterson said in his note that “it has been a unique privilege to serve our state as Attorney General.”

During his time in office, Peterson challenged several policies established by the Barack Obama and Joe Biden administrations.

 

Blaze Events
Static X
3 months ago
Greta Van Fleet
1 month ago
Steve Vai
3 months ago
TOOL
3 months ago
Yungblud
2 months ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On