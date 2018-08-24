Attila singer messed up hardcore.

Metal vocalist Chris Fronzak or “Fronz” for short is in trouble for punching a Security Guard during is show on Wed. the 22nd. He could face charges of battery. I’m not sure what I think about this. The show was called “Ragefest”, so the name in general implies people were going to get crazy and rambunctious. The security guards there were allegedly putting fans in chokeholds and Fronz didn’t like that. I can see both sides of the story. Tell me what you guys think of this! Do you think Fronz should be punished? Do you think he was sticking up for his fans?

